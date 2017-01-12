JENNIE-O Introduces All-Natural Turkey Sausage

By Lindsey Wojcik

Jennie-O has introduced a lean solution for breakfast, lunch and dinner: JENNIE-O All-Natural Turkey Sausage.

Available in original and hot varieties, JENNIE-O All Natural Turkey Sausage offers home cooks a lean alternative to traditional pork sausage with lower fat content and a simple, clean ingredients list: just turkey, salt, sugar, a blend of spices and rosemary extract.

In addition to its familiar ingredients, the product delivers both improved flavor and nutritional benefits, with reduced sodium content and only 110 calories and 6-grams of fat per serving. It is also minimally processed and free of BHT, BHA and other common preservatives.

"As more of our customers begin to look toward foods with simple ingredients, we are thrilled to offer a delicious turkey sausage, free of preservatives," says Mary Wieland, brand manager at Jennie-O Turkey Store. "Home cooks will love how easily the product can be added to their go-to recipes—from a lean protein added to classic breakfast dishes to a quick and tasty homemade pizza topping—it's sure to become a favorite."

Recipes for incorporating the sausage into breakfast burritos, casseroles, turkey sausage stuffed peppers, appetizers, quick-and-easy turkey sausage pizza and more, can be found on the company's website.