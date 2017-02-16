JOLLY TIME Pop Corn Introduces Simply Popped

By Rebekah Marcarelli

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn introduced a new flavor of microwave popcorn, Simply Popped.

Simply Popped is an easy microwave butter popcorn that is made with just four simple ingredients: butter, sea salt, non-GMO popcorn and oil. This gluten-free, fiber-rich snack contains zero grams trans fats and no hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

"We're excited to provide this cleaner microwave popcorn with minimal ingredients to help Americans continue to live their healthy lifestyles," says Garrett Smith, president of JOLLY TIME Pop Corn. "We want people to have confidence in and feel good about the foods they're feeding their families."

Simply Popped joins JOLLY TIME's 18 other microwave popcorn varieties and is sold in packages of either three or six packs. It is currently available at select retailers nationwide.