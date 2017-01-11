JOLLY TIME Pop Corn and Cosmos Creations Unveil Popcorn Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn and Cosmos Creations unveiled four new ready-to-eat popcorn varieties – Sea Salted Caramel, Confetti Cake, Belgian Waffle and Snickerdoodle – which will be showcased at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco from Jan. 22-24 at the Moscone Center.

The new collaboration brings together two family-owned, independent companies. The four ready-to-eat popcorn flavors are Certified Gluten Free and made with non-GMO popcorn kernels and natural ingredients.

"We see this as the perfect opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership with Cosmos Creations, a company that aligns with our mission and values, as well as allows us to extend our product line into an increasingly popular, opportune space," says Garrett Smith, fourth generation president of JOLLY TIME Pop Corn. "The new ready-to-eat products will satisfy consumers' desire for a convenient, sweet and indulgent twist on a traditional snack they already know and love."

Cosmos Creations was founded in 2011 with a commitment of using natural ingredients to create premium snacks with an artisan taste. The new collaboration allows the company to expand from its exclusive corn puff line to ready-to-eat popcorn.

"We've found an ideal partnership – from our similar company cultures and values to our mutual willingness to explore new flavors and trends – this collaboration has exciting potential to strengthen our reach," says Jerid Strasheim, Cosmos Creations vice president of sales.

The four new flavor profiles – Sea Salted Caramel, Confetti Cake, Belgian Waffle and Snickerdoodle – will be available in 1 oz bags with an SRP of $0.99 and 5.5 oz bags holding more than eight cups of popcorn with an SRP of $2.49. The ready-to-eat popcorn line will be available at grocery retailers nationwide and online in February 2017.