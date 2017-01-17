Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

J.R. Watkins Debuts Vintage Tin Spices

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

J.R. Watkins is introducing a line of vintage gold tins. The products are sourced to meet best-in- class standards and are non-GMO, gluten free and all natural. 

The Value-Size Spice Tins hold premium-grade quality herbs and spices that are packed in the U.S. The spices are also Kosher certified and packaged with easy-to- find identify color coordinated packages  The vintage tins provide optimal freshness and include a three-door closure for easy dispensing when measuring or seasoning-to- taste.

Gourmet kitchen staples offered in the new line include: Garlic Powder, 7.9-ounce; Sesame Seeds, 6.8-ounce;  Pure Ground Black Pepper, 6-ounce; Pure Ground Cinnamon, 6-ounce; Onion Powder, 5.4-ounce; Chili Powder, 5.4-ounce; Curry Powder, 5.4-ounce; Paprika, 5.2-ounce; Ground Cumin, 4.7-ounce; Crushed Red Pepper, 4.2-ounce;  Ginger Powder, 4.-ounce; Thyme Leaves, 2.2-ounce; Parsley Flakes, 1.9-ounce; Basil Leaves, 1.9-ounce; Oregano Leaves, 1.4-ounce. 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Produce For Kids First Kids E-Cookbook Celebrates Success

Spotlight On: Beech-Nut Nutrition Co.

Bottom Dollar Food to Expand in New Jersey

SUPERVALU Recognizes Top Independent Retailer Marketing Programs

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

General Mills Launches Freezer to Plate Frozen Chicken Dinners

Reddi-Wip Introduces New Recipe

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags