Jack Daniel's Debuts Coffee in Partnership with World of Coffee

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey in partnership with World of Coffee debuted Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee.

The coffee officially launched this holiday season. A sneak peek of the coffee was available at the Specialty Food Association’s 2016 Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center in New York City in June. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee is premium 100 percent Arabica coffee, roasted medium, and infused with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.

"We use the best tasting and highest quality coffees in the world and now add to that the authentic taste and aroma of Jack Daniel’s,” says Charlie Newman, president/owner and roast master of World of Coffee. “We take a lot of care and pride in the coffee products we craft and Jack Daniel’s Coffee is no exception."

Jack Daniel’s Coffee is sold as ground coffee, available in regular and decaffeinated, and packaged in 8.8oz collectible tins and 1.5oz gift bags. Jack Daniel’s Coffee is initially available at the Lynchburg Hardware and General Store in Lynchburg, Tennessee where every single drop of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is made to this day. The 8.8oz tins retail online for $21.95 and the 1.5oz gift bags retail for $6.95.