Jack Link’s Launches New Ad Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

Jack Link’s is bringing its jerky-powered Workin’ Out With Sasquatch program back, and it’s taller than ever. After powering football players Clay Matthews and Odell Beckham Jr. into the playoffs, Sasquatch thought it was time he gave a professional tall athlete the chance to develop that same meaty physique in a fully integrated marketing campaign. If anyone can size up to America’s favorite woodland man-beast, it’s basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT), a beast of his own at 7 feet tall and weighing in at 1/8 of a ton.

“Building on the success we’ve seen with Workin’ Out With Sasquatch, we’re expanding the integrated campaign as Jack Link’s jerky continues to protein-power the lives of all types of athletes,” says TD Dixon, chief marketing officer at Jack Link’s. “Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns alongside Sasquatch was an obvious choice for Jack Link’s. They’re both tall and share the same shoe size, so naturally we knew they’d get along great.”

One spot, titled “Workin’ Out with KAT,” shows Karl-Anthony Towns following Sasquatch’s lead to build strength by deadlifting a log, explosiveness by jumping over a porcupine, calisthenics through leg raises and, of course, light stretching and 100 percent beef protein. In another spot, called “What’s in KAT’s gym bag,” KAT unveils his gym bag to show how its contents, including protein-packed Jack Link’s jerky and a fully grown North American badger, assist him in Workin’ Out With Sasquatch.

“Jerky is an amazing protein-packed snack,” says KAT, pro-basketball player. “Sasquatch is my favorite beast and Jack Link’s is my favorite jerky; there’s absolutely no better combo in the league.”

Other meaty campaign content includes a spot, titled “Vest,” in which KAT proudly shows off his pectoral muscles in a vest to demonstrate that protein is an essential part of muscle growth that powers the ability to wear…just a vest. KAT also shows off his shapely calves in a spot called “Calves,” where he extols the benefit of the Sasquatch Workout’s daily calf raises routine, followed up with Jack Link’s Original Beef Jerky and new Jack Link’s Extra Tender Beef Jerky.

While KAT wins with a career high in jerky dunking, consumers also have the chance to score big with prizes. Slam Dunk Jack Link’s Protein with a video entry online for a chance to win signed KAT gear, one-of-a-kind Sasquatch shoes or an all expense trip to the big game finals. Also, limited edition KAT packs will be available in March on the Jack Link’s online store for purchase. Each KAT pack contains four varieties of jerky and a life-sized poster of KAT.