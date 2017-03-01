Jimmy Dean Brand Unveils Stuffed Hash Browns

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Jimmy Dean brand unveiled its Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns. Thanks to crisping sleeve technology, Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns are crispy right out of the microwave, company officials say.

"Our research told us that consumers want a warm, crispy hash brown and are eager for new flavor varieties," says Tracy Fadden, director of marketing, Jimmy Dean brand. "We filled a void in the market by taking an American breakfast staple and reinventing it. Our hash browns are crispy with every bite and stuffed with delicious meat and cheese goodness – a 'day-changer' in the breakfast category."

Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns are available in three flavor combinations: Sausage & Cheese; Meat Lovers; and Bacon & Veggies.

"Our Stuffed Hash Browns are great for breakfast or as a snack," says Fadden. "Consumers want portable options that are delicious, fast and filling. We're grab-and-go goodness."

Available in the frozen food section of grocery stores nationwide, Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns come in four-count packages with a suggested retail price of $5.49.