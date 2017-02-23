KARMA Introduces New Sizes and Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

KARMA Nuts is expanding its line-up with five new flavor offerings, and by rolling out two new sizes.

All KARMA products are non-GMO, gluten-free, Vegan, Kosher, contain no artificial colors or flavors, and are a good source of six essential minerals.

The new flavors include: Lightly Salted Wrapped; Cinnamon Wrapped; Lime Twist Wrapped; Peri Peri Roasted (Chili Spice); and Coconut Crunch Roasted. KARMA also introduced 8-ounce jars and on-the-go 1.5-ounce snack packs.

These new flavors join KARMA Nuts' three existing flavors -– Premium Salted Wrapped, Original Roasted, and Raw Jumbo Cashews.

KARMA Nuts also has entered into a sales partnership with Advantage Solutions, a national sales agency, to expand its reach in the natural and specialty channel