KARMA Nuts Expands Portfolio

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

KARMA Nuts is expanding its line-up with five new flavor offerings, and by rolling out two new sizes to keep up with market demand for flavorful snacking nuts.

 KARMA introduced 8-ounce jars, on-the-go 1.5 oz. snack packs and five new flavors to the line. All KARMA products are non-GMO, gluten-free, Vegan, Kosher, contain no artificial colors or flavors, and are a good source of six essential minerals.

The new offerings include: 

  • Lightly Salted Wrapped - Dry roasted in their natural skin with no added oil and just a hint of sea salt. Lower sodium than regular Wrapped Cashews.
  • Cinnamon Wrapped - Sweet and savory with hints of cinnamon spice and vanilla. 
  • Lime Twist Wrapped - Dry roasted with their natural skin.
  • Peri Peri Roasted (Chili Spice) - Roasted with an exotic blend of red pepper and chili spices. 
  • Coconut Crunch Roasted - Extra crunchy with a hint of sweetness and real coconut flakes.

These new flavors join KARMA Nuts' three existing flavors -– Premium Salted Wrapped, Original Roasted, and Raw Jumbo Cashews, which also are now available in 8-ounce jars and 1.5-ounce snack packs that feature bold and vibrant packaging, in a format that's perfect for on-the-go snacking for any occasion.

KARMA Nuts also has entered into a sales partnership with Advantage Solutions, a leading national sales agency, to expand its reach in the natural and specialty channel.

