KIND Introduces New Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

KIND introduced two new flavors to its KIND Healthy Grains Bar portfolio and one addition to its Pressed by KIND portfolio.

The new KIND Healthy Grains Cinnamon Oat and Double Dark Chocolate bars contain 5-grams of sugar with more than one full serving of 100 percent whole grains. Like all of the company's healthy grains bars, these bars contain its five super grain blend of oats, millet, quinoa, amaranth and buckwheat. These flavors started shipping to retailers nationwide on Jan. 2 and are available on kindsnacks.com.

Pressed by KIND Strawberry Apple Chia is the company's newest edition to the Pressed by KIND family. Like all Pressed by KIND bars, this flavor has no added sugar, contains two full servings of fruit and is vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free. The Apple Chia flavor started shipping to retailers nationwide in November and is available on kindsnacks.com.

"We’re excited to introduce an offering with strawberry since it’s the most popular berry fruit in the U.S. with roughly 94 percent of Americans consuming an average of 3.4 pounds of fresh strawberries and additional 1.8 pounds of frozen each year," company officials say.