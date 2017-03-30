Kahiki Introduces Savory Sidekicks Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Kahiki introduced three new 100 percent natural side dishes, titled Savory Sidekicks.

The three side dishes include Japanese-Style Fried Rice, Sesame Noodles and Teriyaki Vegetables. Savory Sidekicks are offered in a convenient serving tray and can be paired with products from Kahiki’s line of thirteen Asian meals.

“We are excited to launch the ‘first in category’ line of side dishes. Sides are versatile and extremely convenient, and consumer preference for sides is showing strong in the trends. We think Savory Sidekicks will offer consumers a more exciting Asian meal experience,” says Martin Kelly, Kahiki’s CEO. “We have asked retailers to place these sides in the same freezer door as our fantastic meals to make our customer's shopping easy by putting their complete meals together."