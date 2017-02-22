Kashi Introduces Chewy Nut Butter Bars

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Kashi introduced Chewy Nut Butter Bars – the second line of products in its growing Certified Transitional portfolio – which joins Dark Cocoa Karma Shredded Wheat Biscuits. The chewy bars are made with real nut butters, whole grains and coconut oil, offering gluten-free nourishment in four flavors: Almond Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Trail Mix, Salted Chocolate Chunk and Coconut Cashew Macaroon.

"We're thrilled to announce this addition to our Certified Transitional portfolio," says David Denholm, CEO at Kashi. "Chewy Nut Butter Bars represent another delicious way for consumers to join us on our mission to increase the amount of organic farmland in the US, one box at a time."

In 2016, Kashi purchased the first-ever crop of Certified Transitional ingredients – hard red winter wheat – sourced from 860 acres of transitional farmland for use in Dark Cocoa Karma Shredded Wheat Biscuits. After just one year, Kashi's Certified Transitional products now are sourced from over 3,474 acres – more than quadrupling from the previous year – on their way to transitioning from conventional to organic. Today's launch of Chewy Nut Butter Bars builds on this momentum by showcasing other transitional ingredients, including almonds, dates and sorghum. In total, there now are 10 farms supplying Certified Transitional ingredients located in California, Louisiana, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming.

By purchasing Certified Transitional products such as Chewy Nut Butter Bars and Dark Cocoa Karma Shredded Wheat Biscuits, consumers can play a role in helping support farmers transition their land to organic, company officials say.

"As a farmer, I think of the decision to switch to organic as an equation – with dozens of variables that must be considered – such as the projected price of organic products, consumer demand, changing environmental conditions, and more," says Richard Gemperle, president at Edelweiss Nut Company, which supplied almonds for the new Chewy Nut Butter Bars. "For me, Certified Transitional changed the equation in favor of making the transition to organic, giving me a way to reap immediate economic benefits."