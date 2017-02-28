Kayco Introduces Beetology Beverage Line

By Natalie Taylor

Kayco has introduced the first line of functional beet beverages called Beetology. The new line of organic, cold-pressed juices offer all the clean attributes health-conscious shoppers demand, in a crisp and refreshing taste.

Every year, consumers are getting more and more picky about what’s on (or not on) their food labels. “Clean” foods with added health benefits are a top priority, according to Phil Lempert, who compiled the Forbes Ten Food Trends that will Shape 2017. “Look for the next big trend coming from Matcha, butter, beets, and botanicals,” he predicts.

“The movement toward simple, easy-to-understand healthy ingredients is now in the mainstream,” says Charles Herzog, chief beetologist and VP of new business development at Kayco. “Beetology beverages contain no more than five ingredients—nothing but organic, natural, cold-pressed juice. We’re especially proud of their pure, farm-to-table pedigree. You can taste the difference with our juices—we use only the best of the best in order to offer perfectly crafted blends for a crisp and uniquely flavorful difference in every sip.”

All five varieties are 100-percent non-GMO, USDA Certified Organic and Certified Fair Trade. The 100-percent juice blends contain no preservatives, additives, artificial colors or flavors. They are also non-soy, non-dairy and certified kosher.

The myriad benefits of beets are well documented. Dense in nutrients and high in antioxidants, they’re great for the heart, brain and blood pressure. They help boost energy, aid in weight loss, support cleansing and detoxing, and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Best of all is the way beets harmonize with other natural juices. Varieties include: Beet + Lemon + Ginger; Beet + Veggie; Beet + Tropical Fruit; Beet + Berry; and Beet + Cherry.

Refrigerated and merchandised inside the refrigerator, every bottle of Beetology is fresh and ready to grab and go. The new drink is distributed exclusively by New Jersey based Kayco and will be available this spring at health food, specialty, grocery and kosher food markets