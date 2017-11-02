Kayco Wins Kosherfest New Product Competition

By GHQ staff

Two of Kayco’s new products, Gino’s East Deep Dish Pizza and Tuscanini Parchment Crackers, have earned awards from Kosherfest’s panel of culinary experts. The company will debut both products at Kosherfest 2017, from Nov. 14-15, in Secaucus, N.J.

Every year, top names in the certified-kosher world review hundreds of new products to be exhibited at Kosherfest, the industry’s largest kosher food trade show. Gino’s East took the top prize of Best in Show and Best in Frozen Food, while Tuscanini Parchment Crackers was named Best in Savory Snacks, Chips and Crackers.

“Kayco is thrilled to receive this trio of prestigious honors,” says Charles Herzog, VP of new product development and procurement at Kayco, based in Bayonne, N.J. “Gino’s East Deep Dish Pizza is an iconic brand, and it’s sure to be a top consumer trend in the frozen entrée aisle. And now that the word is out about Tuscanini Parchment Crackers, we expect them to fly off the shelves when consumers discover how delicious and versatile they are.”

In addition to Gino’s East and Tuscanini Parchment Crackers, Kayco will introduce a wide variety of new products at booth #419 at Kosherfest, including: Absolutely Gluten Free RAW Coconut Chews; Heaven & Earth Veggie Chips; and sweet, nutrient-packed Vacuum-Packed Beets from Beetology. Other new entries from Kayco include a range of gluten-free, Passover-friendly pastas from Gefen and Panko Style Matzo Meal from Yehuda.