Kellogg's Special K Takes Snacking On The Go

By Natalie Taylor

Whether it's back-to-back meetings or an evening filled with after-school sports, it can be tough to find time to stop and take a break. That’s why Special K has expanded its line of portable snack options with its new Special K Nourish and Protein Snack Bites. The line is a fresh take on the brand’s bars that are popular among women.

Special K Nourish and Protein Snack Bites deliver ingredients like crunchy pistachios and almonds, quinoa and rich dark chocolate. Special K Protein Bites also offer up to 9 grams of protein per serving. The snacks are packaged in a stand-up, re-sealable bag that makes it easy for consumers to eat on the go.

"We continue to hear from women that they want more snack options that are portable but don't sacrifice taste or nutrition," says Matt Lindsay, senior director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Wholesome Snacks. "That's why we are so excited to introduce new Special K Nourish and Protein Snack Bites that are packed with wholesome ingredients women recognize and fit into their lifestyles."

Special K Nourish and Protein Snack Bars and Bites are available in the following varieties:

Snack Bites

Special K Nourish Bites are available in savory Dark Chocolate Pistachio and sweet Blueberry Almond Quinoa flavors.

Special K Protein Bites are available in creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate and chewy Caramel Nut flavors.

Snack Bars