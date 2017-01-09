Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Kettle Cuisine Introduces Organic Soups

By Lindsey Wojcik

Published:

Kettle Cuisine has introduced a line of organic soups under the Farm and Kettle brand. Farm and Kettle is a partnership between Kettle Cuisine and some of the most trusted farmers and artisans in the industry, Bell & Evans, Dakota Beef and Petaluma Creamery.

The following flavors will be available this January to select retailers:

Organic Chicken & Vegetable Soup features tender, braised Bell & Evans chicken, sweet California carrots and celery in our scratch-made chicken bone broth.

Organic Chickpea & Chicken Soup  includes Bell & Evans braised and hearty chickpeas slow-simmered in our scratch-made chicken bone broth with an authentic harissa spice blend.

Organic Tomato Cheddar Soup features Petaluma Creamery cheddar cheese melted into a savory purée of sweet vine-ripened tomatoes, sautéed onions and California carrots with a touch of cayenne pepper.

Organic Beef & Kale Soup with Ancient Grains has tender Dakota 100 percent Grass Fed beef in a savory broth with al dente farro, hearty kale and sweet California tomatoes.

Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Fresh Thyme features rich broth from Bell & Evans chicken bones slow-simmered with fresh vegetables and aromatics, finished with fresh chopped thyme.

Kettle Cuisine’s lineup of five organic products are packed in convenient 16-ounce microwaveable cups, and can be found in the prepared food case.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Equipped for the future

Sounding Board: A new dimension to grocery shopping

Bumble Bee Foods Announces Sustainability Initiative

Hilary’s Introduces Three Veggie Bite Flavors

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Weis Markets Launches Holiday Rewards Program

Splenda Introduces Naturals Stevia Sweetener

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags