Kettle Cuisine Introduces Organic Soups

By Lindsey Wojcik

Kettle Cuisine has introduced a line of organic soups under the Farm and Kettle brand. Farm and Kettle is a partnership between Kettle Cuisine and some of the most trusted farmers and artisans in the industry, Bell & Evans, Dakota Beef and Petaluma Creamery.

The following flavors will be available this January to select retailers:

Organic Chicken & Vegetable Soup features tender, braised Bell & Evans chicken, sweet California carrots and celery in our scratch-made chicken bone broth.

Organic Chickpea & Chicken Soup includes Bell & Evans braised and hearty chickpeas slow-simmered in our scratch-made chicken bone broth with an authentic harissa spice blend.

Organic Tomato Cheddar Soup features Petaluma Creamery cheddar cheese melted into a savory purée of sweet vine-ripened tomatoes, sautéed onions and California carrots with a touch of cayenne pepper.

Organic Beef & Kale Soup with Ancient Grains has tender Dakota 100 percent Grass Fed beef in a savory broth with al dente farro, hearty kale and sweet California tomatoes.

Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Fresh Thyme features rich broth from Bell & Evans chicken bones slow-simmered with fresh vegetables and aromatics, finished with fresh chopped thyme.

Kettle Cuisine’s lineup of five organic products are packed in convenient 16-ounce microwaveable cups, and can be found in the prepared food case.