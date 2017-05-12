Keystone Meats Hosts Recipe Contest During National Beef Month

By Natalie Taylor

Keystone Meats, a fourth generation family brand offering canned protein and meal solutions, is celebrating National Beef Month with its Beef Up Family Time Recipe Contest.

The brand has invited consumers to submit recipes that can be made in 30 minutes or less. One grand prize winner will be awarded a year of Keystone products, including the brand’s premium canned meats, soup bases and broths. Additionally, three runner-ups will receive a sample pack of product, consisting of one can each of Keystone beef, chicken and pork, as well as a beef and chicken soup base and beef, chicken, and turkey broths. Consumers can enter online or on the brand’s Facebook page now through May 31.

Keystone is hosting this month’s recipe contest in an effort to support the idea of family meal time, according to company officials. Although consumers continue to lead busier and busier lives, Keystone believes in the ideal of the family dinner, a concept often abandoned today. Nearly half of parents say that they share fewer meals with their family than when they were growing up, according to a study conducted by Toluna, Dallas, Texas. As a result of the Beef Up Family Time Recipe Contest, Keystone hopes to inspire more home cooks to expand their dinnertime menus.

“Family is something that is central to the Keystone Brand, and during National Beef Month, it made sense for us to promote the idea of the family dinner,” says Peter Dorley, president of Keystone Meats. “Another trademark of this month’s recipe contest is simplicity, as it also marks everything we do. Leading by example, our canned proteins are produced with only two ingredients, including premium meat and sea salt. We’re proud to help inspire America’s families to create new recipes they can enjoy with one another around the dinner table.”

For a recipe to be eligible to win during Keystone’s Beef Up Family Time Recipe Contest, it must fall within one of three categories: Lighter Meals, Family Traditions or Five Ingredients or Less. Participants’ recipes must also include Keystone Beef in their submission.