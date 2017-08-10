Koia Introduces New Flavors, Retail Partners

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Koia, a line of plant-based protein beverages, is expanding its offerings to more people, with more flavors and a new, lower price.

The Southern California company, which launched in 2016 with national distribution at Whole Foods Market, is rolling out new natural food channel partnerships with Earth Origins Market, Natural Grocers, Erewhon Natural Foods, Bristol Farms, and Lassens Natural Foods and Vitamins. Koia is also now carried by regional grocer, Wegmans, which operates nearly 100 locations along the East Coast.

Koia is also expanding its line of beverages to include two new flavors: Cold Brew Coffee and Cinnamon Horchata. The two new flavors were developed to complement Koia's existing offering of Vanilla Bean, Cacao Bean and Coconut Almond beverages. All flavors now retail for a new, lower $4.99 price point, offering even more value as a functional, grab-and-go, chilled beverage.

"Our goal is to offer a superior protein beverage – one that fits into a healthy consumer lifestyle and doesn't compromise on ingredients or flavor," said Dustin Baker, co-founder of Koia. "With our new Cold Brew Coffee, we're bringing the added functionality of coffee to our already great-tasting protein beverage, making a really attractive combination of two booming product segments. Cinnamon Horchata was developed to further broaden Koia's flavor profile with something unique, exciting and indulgent. And, like all Koia products, it's developed from a dairy-free, soy-free, almond milk base, making it a satisfying drink that just about everyone can enjoy."

Koia's Cold Brew Coffee and Cinnamon Horchata beverages can be found now in the chilled beverage sections of Whole Foods Markets in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona. The new flavors will continue to roll out to additional stores and retailers in the coming months.