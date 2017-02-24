Edit ModuleShow Tags
Krave Launches Meat Sticks

By Rebekah Marcarelli

On the heels of the KRAVE Bar launch in December, KRAVE will continue to elevate the protein snack space with the launch of its newest line of meat snacks: the KRAVE Stick. The KRAVE Stick will hit retail shelves this month in three flavors: Spicy Red Pepper Pork with Black Beans, Rosemary Lemon Turkey with White Beans and Sesame Garlic Beef with Sweet Potato.

With the brand’s wine country roots in mind, the KRAVE Stick was crafted with the Culinary Institue of America’s consulting group in Napa Valley.

“Meat sticks are a well-established snack item, and there’s no shortage of competition in that area; however, the KRAVE Stick combinations that we created with the Culinary Institute of America’s consulting group are a game-changer. With visible vegetable inclusions, the KRAVE Stick is a well-rounded, nutritious snack in a convenient stick format,” says Shane Chambers, general manager at KRAVE. “We are confident that these better-for- you sticks are going to continue to deliver the delicious fuel that our consumers have come to expect from KRAVE, and we look forward to continuing to disrupt the category with elevated meat snack options.”

