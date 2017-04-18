LA VICTORIA Brand Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Local Art Contest

By Natalie Taylor

To commemorate its 100th anniversary this year, the makers of the LA VICTORIA brand, the Southern California-based maker of salsas, taco sauces, enchilada sauces and chiles, has launched an art contest in Los Angeles to help bring to life its embodiment of the "Modern West Coast Lifestyle." From now until May 10, LA VICTORIA brand invites Los Angeles artists to submit original artwork to be considered for an opportunity to participate in the brand's commemorative anniversary celebration on June 1. Five finalists will be selected to attend the dinner; one will be awarded a grand prize of $7,500; and the second- and third-place winners will take home $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. All finalists will also receive salsa prize packs.

To enter, residents must submit photographs of five original works of art; any form of the visual arts will be considered. Five finalists will be chosen and asked to create one additional piece of art that embodies the LA VICTORIA brand and its philosophy of the "Modern West Coast Lifestyle." Be it a Venice Beach scene, a view of the city from Griffith Park or a Solstice Canyon hike, artists are encouraged to bring their creativity while giving an artistic nod to the LA VICTORIA brand. The finalists will exhibit the works at the celebration dinner.

"We're excited to connect our iconic brand with local fans as a way to honor LA VICTORIA brand's past, celebrate the present and inspire the future," says Sebastian Friedman, LA VICTORIA brand manager. "Our art contest is just one of several ways we are paying tribute to our West Coast roots and the authentic culinary traditions we've inspired for now a century."

The celebration in Los Angeles will take place Thursday, June 1, at the Santa Monica Pier and carousel. In addition to showcasing the artwork of the contest finalists, the brand will partner with Eddie Ruiz, renowned chef at Corazon y Miel in Long Beach, to honor Mexican-American culture and tradition while celebrating LA VICTORIA brand's modern West Coast approach. The San Diego dinner will occur on May 11, and following the Los Angeles event, the makers of the LA VICTORIA brand will travel to San Francisco and Portland to continue the festivities.