LIVE Beverage Launches Drinking Vinegars

By Rebekah Marcarelli

LIVE Beverages, an Austin-based company known for its LIVE Soda brand of kombuchas, is continuing to build its brand beyond kombucha – extending new product offerings into the emerging drinking vinegar category. LIVE’s Sparkling Drinking Vinegars are available in Tart Cherry, Concord Grape, Pomegranate & Elderberry, and Blueberry & Ginger.

Each 12-ounce glass bottle contains two tablespoons of raw, unprocessed apple cider and coconut vinegars and is blended with organic fruit juice and water.

“I started LIVE Beverages for my dad, who has always been a self-proclaimed soda addict. Instead of taking away his soda, I created a kombucha substitute that tasted like cola,” says Trevor Ross, CEO, founder and head brewer of LIVE Beverages. “We’ve grown since then, but our passion for making great-tasting, better-for-you beverages hasn’t changed a bit.”