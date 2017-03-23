Land O’Frost Adds Two Flavors to Deli Meat Line

By Natalie Taylor

Land O’Frost, producer of pre-sliced and pre-packaged lunchmeats as well as sausage products, is adding two new flavor varieties – one in turkey and the other in ham – to its Simply Delicious deli meat line.

The new flavor varieties, Black Forest Turkey Breast and Black Pepper Ham, have joined the existing lineup of nine additional Simply Delicious products, all certified heart-healthy by the American Heart Association (AHA). Available in 8-ounce and 13-ounce packages, Simply Delicious products include no artificial flavors and have no byproducts or added hormones.

“At Land O’Frost, our goal is to continually find ways to evolve our wholesome, delicious deli offerings like Simply Delicious to appeal to the tastes of everyone in the family,” says Rich Carlson, director of innovation at Land O’Frost. “We’re excited to debut these new flavors because they reflect all the feedback and insights consumers share, and the new flavors will give them even more choices as they create healthy versions of their favorite recipes.”

Land O’Frost’s Simply Delicious products are currently available for purchase at large-scale retailers and grocers nationwide.