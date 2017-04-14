Land Of The Gummies Introduces Liquid Filled Gummy Soda Bottles

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Land Of The Gummies introduced Liquid Filled Gummy Soda Bottles.

Land Of The Gummies Liquid Filled Gummy Soda Bottles showcase three favorite flavors – Classic Cola, Old-fashioned Cream Soda, and Awesome Orange. The Liquid Filled Gummy Soda Bottles are an addition to Land Of The Gummies ever growing line of premium quality gummies. The Liquid Filled Gummy Soda Bottles, as well as all the gummies at Land Of The Gummies, are backed by their ongoing promise of Quality, Integrity, and Enthusiasm, company officials say.

"Land Of The Gummies newly created Liquid Filled Gummy Soda Bottles are our most innovative product to our lineup of unique and premium quality gummies. The new bottles taste like the soda they were created from and we've even added a cooling effect with a slight fizz sensation when you pop one in and start chewing," says Edward Weaver, partner, Land Of The Gummies. "These bottles are my new favorite gummy piece as they taste fantastic and are interactive when eating. There are several levels of flavors, consistencies, and effects making these the most innovative gummy on the market today. They are currently available in single wrapped pieces as well as unwrapped for added sales channels and great growth opportunities."