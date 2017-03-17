Lay's Launches Poppables

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Lay's, a brand of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, introduced Poppables – a new, light-textured potato snack.

To launch the latest innovation from Lay's, Poppables hosted an exclusive event at Dylan's Candy Bar in New York City. Actor, creative director and choreographer Beau Casper Smart shared an intimate look at the most iconic dance moves in pop culture at the event.

"Poppables is more than just a delicious snack; it's about reminding our fans to enjoy lighthearted and fun moments," says Sarah Guzman, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "From snack breaks at the office to dance parties in the living room, Poppables is the perfect pairing for all our fans' pop-worthy moments."

Poppables flavors include White Cheddar and Sea Salt and are now available nationwide in 5 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $3.29 each and 2 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.69.