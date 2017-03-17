Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Lay's Launches Poppables

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Lay's, a brand of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, introduced Poppables – a new, light-textured potato snack. 

To launch the latest innovation from Lay's, Poppables hosted an exclusive event at Dylan's Candy Bar in New York City. Actor, creative director and choreographer Beau Casper Smart shared an intimate look at the most iconic dance moves in pop culture at the event. 

"Poppables is more than just a delicious snack; it's about reminding our fans to enjoy lighthearted and fun moments," says Sarah Guzman, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "From snack breaks at the office to dance parties in the living room, Poppables is the perfect pairing for all our fans' pop-worthy moments."

Poppables flavors include White Cheddar and Sea Salt and are now available nationwide in 5 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $3.29 each and 2 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.69.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Duracell Delivers Batteries to Consumers on Christmas

Albertsons to Leverage More of MyWebGrocer’s Digital Experience Platform

General Mills Unveils First New Cereal Brand in Over 15 Years

Kroger Recognized by EPA for Food Recovery Leadership

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Sam’s Club Launches “Meals From Members” Campaign

Grocery Industry Launches Initiative to Simplify Product Date Labels

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags