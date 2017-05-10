Lean Cuisine Expands Marketplace Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

LEAN CUISINE is expanding its Marketplace line with new dishes that boast bolder flavors and global cuisine. Each of these new recipes has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

"The LEAN CUISINE culinary team is continually trying new approaches to create delicious dishes shoppers crave, whether it's focusing on ways to add flavor, exploring new types of cuisines or working with familiar recipes in different ways," says David Bailey, LEAN CUISINE chef. "We find new inspiration on culinary trips and perfect recipes back in the kitchen alongside our nutrition team to deliver a dish we're proud to serve."

The new products include:

Garlic Sesame Noodles with Beef: Noodles tossed with prime rib beef, broccoli florets, ribbon cut carrots and julienned red peppers in a sesame soy garlic sauce – together offering 15 grams of protein and just 27 percent of the recommended daily sodium.

LIMITED EDITION Mango Chicken with Coconut Rice: This limited edition dish was inspired by the popular Thai dessert Sticky Rice with Mango. The LEAN CUISINE chefs reinvented it as a savory recipe following the San Francisco culinary tour. A gluten-free option, the recipe is packed with 19 grams of protein and combines natural white meat chicken, edamame, long-grain white rice, diced mango, julienned cut red bell peppers and toasted coconut with a sweet and savory mango sauce.

Sesame Chicken: One of the best-selling LEAN CUISINE dishes now features natural white meat chicken, house-made pasta, julienned red peppers, cut green beans, plum sauce, a splash of soy sauce and a pinch of toasted sesame seeds.

Chicken Fried Rice: This authentic version of a takeout staple is now gluten-free and made with ingredients free from artificial preservatives. This recipe is crafted with natural white meat chicken, white rice, peas, diced carrots, green onions and scrambled eggs with a gluten-free roasted garlic sesame soy sauce.

The newest Italian-influenced LEAN CUISINE dishes draw on international inspiration for modern tastes, and include:

LIMITED EDITION Roasted Garlic White Bean Alfredo: Prepared with organic fettuccine, this recipe combines creamy roasted garlic and white bean Alfredo sauce with a splash of olive oil, grated parmesan cheese, spinach and yellow shoestring cut carrots for 16 grams of protein.

Spicy Penne Arrabbiata: Organic penne pasta, spicy tomato basil sauce and aged parmesan cheese cater to consumers' desire for spicier flavors, company officials say.