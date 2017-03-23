Lehi Valley Trading Co. Introduces Better-For-You Snacks

By Natalie Taylor

Lehi Valley Trading Co. has launched Snackworthy, a new line of better-for-you snacks targeted towards Millennials. Snackworthy’s variety of items includes nuts and seeds, dried fruit, candy, chocolate, popcorn, granola and trail mix.

Lehi Valley Trading Co., an Arizona snack food manufacturer whose customers include Fry’s, Whole Foods and Bashas’, conducted research on Millennial values, purchasing behaviors and snacking inclinations to develop a line of snack foods that resonate with this generation. The company’s survey found that 87 percent of Millennials look for healthier options when purchasing value snacks, and 78 percent agreed that the Snackworthy brand concept “gives them a reason to buy the product.”

“We know from our own research, along with industry research, that Millennials tend to snack throughout the day,” says Jacque Taylor, Lehi Valley Trading Co.’s director of marketing. “And they are seeking better-for-you snacking options at a value price. Snackworthy offers a unique snacking experience to fill that gap in the marketplace.”

The line is “Simply Free From 100+ Unworthy ingredients.” Some of Snackworthy SKUs include: