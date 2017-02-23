Lemi Shine Introduces New Cleaning Products

By Natalie Taylor

Lemi Shine, the household cleaning brand powered by natural citric extracts and no harsh chemicals, has added two new products to its line: Everyday Cleaner with GunkGuard and Laundry Booster with FunkGuard.

With a revamped look that boasts powerful and safe offerings, the new products deliver a Clean Freak-approved clean and include new trademarked formulas that prevent messes and odors:

Everyday Cleaner: Lemi Shine’s first all-purpose cleaner takes on virtually any mess and is specially formulated to resist new messes with its GunkGuard—a natural polymer that creates an invisible protective layer for a long-lasting clean. It is available at a suggested retail price of $3.50.

Laundry Booster: Available in both liquid and powder, the booster additive removes tough stains and whitens and brightens, even in hard water. Formulated to enhance detergent scent, FunkGuard not only eliminates odors in the wash, but also prevents odors in clothing. It is available at a suggested retail price of $5.50.

Updated for 2017, Lemi Shine’s Dishwashing Detergent includes a new gel chamber in the dishwasher pods that increases the overall power of ingredients to better tackle stuck-on food and grease. It is available at a suggested retail price of $4.50.

“Our new products offer more nontoxic cleaning options that fulfill our mission to provide powerful, safe cleaners that our customers can trust,” says Curtis Eggemeyer, CEO of Austin, Texas-based Lemi Shine. “The new packaging is designed to let consumers who are looking for safer cleaning products know that Lemi Shine has the strength to tackle even the messiest messes without the harsh chemicals.”

Lemi Shine partnered with Helms Workshop, a multidisciplinary creative agency in Austin, Texas, to simplify and streamline the packaging. The refreshed look for the 23-year-old company communicates the brand’s personality with vibrant new colors and imagery that help differentiate Lemi Shine products on the shelves.

Lemi Shine’s line of nontoxic household cleaning products, including kitchen and bathroom cleaners, appliance cleaners, detergent boosters and more, is available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide or online at Walmart, Target, Lowes, Home Depot and Kmart.