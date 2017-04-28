Lindt Introduces LINDOR Fudge Swirl Truffle

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Lindt USA is introducing a new flavor in time for National Truffle Day on May 2.

Joining the LINDOR collection is the LINDOR Fudge Swirl truffle, the first LINDOR recipe to contain two truffle fillings. The new truffle has a milk chocolate shell with white and dark truffle fillings.

"We're thrilled to release this decadent truffle to our beloved LINDOR collection that can be enjoyed at any occasion," says director of R&D at Lindt USA Nico Tomaselli. "The new LINDOR Fudge Swirl truffle was inspired by a chocolate fudge swirl dessert, blending multiple chocolate flavors and offering even more luscious truffle filling for the ultimate premium chocolate experience."

To celebrate the launch, Lindt partnered with lifestyle influencer, Courtney Whitmore of the popular entertaining blog Pizzazzerie. Consumers can find the full list by visiting the Lindt Unwrapped Blog.