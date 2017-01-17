Litehouse "Brings the Heat" with Big Game Promotion

By Lindsey Wojcik

Litehouse is gearing up for the Big Game with a special promotion that will support retailers and highlight the company’s Homestyle Ranch and Chunky Bleu Cheese dressings—cool dips for hot wings—and the perfect addition to any tailgate or party, say company officials.

Following last year’s successful “Dip it, Dunk it, Wing it” promotion, during which Litehouse Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing outperformed all other refrigerated blue cheese salad dressings, according to officials, the brand is again helping retailers increase sales and engage consumers leading up to the Big Game.

This year’s promotion, dubbed “Bring on the Heat,” spotlights two cool Litehouse dressing flavors that help soothe the heat of hot wings: ranch, Millennials’ favorite flavor profile, and bleu cheese, the favorite flavor profile of all other generations. The dressing flavors, paired with a healthy appetite for chicken wings—Americans are projected to eat more than 1.25 billion chicken wings during the 2017 Big Game—make for a hot promotion, say officals.

The “Bring on the Heat,” promotion will run Jan. 22–Febr. 4, and will be supported by a number of initiatives, including:

In-store campaign, including signage, sampling, and $1 off instant redeemable coupon, in select retailers.

Free standing insert (FSI) with $1 off coupon, in select markets.

“Party Tips for the Big Game” Satellite Media Tour hosted by a notable lifestyle expert.

Mat release featuring hot eats and cool tips for hosting a Big Game party.

Integrated social campaign and consumer sweepstakes polling consumers on their favorite wing dip for a chance to win a game day “party in a box.”

A combination of fresh herb and vegetable flavors, Litehouse Homestyle Ranch was recently declared the best-tasting ranch dressing by consumers during a blind sensory test against competing brands, officials note. Made with fresh buttermilk, homemade mayonnaise, and a blend of spices, Litehouse Chunky Bleu Cheese combines the company's original bleu cheese recipe with loads of the company's artisan blue cheese chunks.