LoBue Citrus Heritage Reserve Navel Oranges Return to Stores Early This Year

By Lindsey Wojcik

LoBue Citrus, a fourth-generation full-service grower, shipper and packer of citrus products, will release its Heritage Reserve Navel Oranges early this year. Packed with a unique sugar and acid balance that creates a distinctive old-fashioned flavor, consumers can expect the citrus to hit produce aisles mid-January.

As Heritage Reserve Navel oranges head toward their seventh season of market availability, the brand faces a tremendous increase in demand and retail growth, say company officials. Consumers responded very positively to Heritage Reserve Navel oranges last season, with participating retailers experiencing a substantial boost in their navel category, officials add. With a mid-January release this season, retail growth is sure to continue throughout the season.

“We are extremely excited to start our navel season over two weeks early this year,” says Joe LoBue, vice president of sales at Lobue Citrus. “We believe we have a great crop in our hands, and we attribute this success to our growers’ commitment to keep the original groves productive for over 100 years.”

Heritage Reserve Navel oranges are grown within a sub-section of California's renowned Central Valley citrus-growing region. These gorgeous groves were first planted between 1898 and 1960, with the original Washington-variety budwood and have not been replanted since. Two critical factors account for the sustained productivity of the groves: a micro-climate featuring sandy soils unique to the growing region and decades of consistent farming practices by LoBue Citrus growers aimed at nurturing optimal flavor.

The Heritage Reserve Navel Oranges program is fully supported at retail with high-graphic packaging, point-of-sale materials and merchandising bins. A consumer-targeted digital campaign includes blogger partnerships, prepared social media content and a free downloadable e-cookbook available on the Heritage Reserve Facebook page.

LoBue Citrus’ Heritage Reserve Navel oranges will be available for a limited time from mid-January to May.