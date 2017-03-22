Lotte Koala's March Cookies Available in Southern California

By Natalie Taylor

Lotte has introduced a new treat in time for Easter. Lotte Koala's March is an adorable cookie featuring a creamy fondant filling with a crunchy outer biscuit shell. New to shelves in southern California Hispanic grocery markets, Koala's March is available in both Chocolate and Strawberry flavors.

"Lotte Koala's March was first introduced in Japan over 30 years ago when the first koala bear came to the country," says Yuji Kamiyama, LOTTE USA. "Since then, the cookies have been enjoyed by millions and make a great snack, especially for kids."

Koala's March features more than 100 varieties of Koala character cookies. Since its debut in Japan, Koala's March has made its way to the U.S. and onto shelves in Asian specialty markets. This year, due to its popularity, Koala's March is now available in Hispanic specialty markets in Southern California including Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange County and Riverside.

Koala's March is a gold member of the Australian Koala Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and researching koalas' habitats.