Lotus Foods Introduces Pad Thai Rice Noodles

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Lotus Foods introduced Organic Pad Thai Rice Noodles.

"Apparently, pad Thai was popularized by Thailand's Prime Minister in the 1940s and 50s, as a way to improve the country's rice-based economy, farmers' well-being and national health," says Caryl Levine, Lotus Foods co-founde and co-CEO. "It's fascinating as this mirrors our commitment to elevate the status of rice-farming families in our supply chains and enhance the healthfulness of rice-based products."

Lotus Food has reinvented these popular Asian specialty noodles using organic heirloom and whole grain rice rather than commodity-grade white rice. Varieties include: Traditional, black Forbidden Rice and Brown Rice. Ready in only five minutes, they are a healthful solution to quick, easy and gluten-free meals, company officials say. The noodles will be available in June 2017 at Whole Foods Market and other natural food stores nationwide.

Lotus Foods sources organic rice from family farms that practice water-saving More Crop Per Drop methods, which also reduce methane emissions and women's workload. "Our goal is to transition all of the rice we source to these methods," says Levine. "Meanwhile the organic premiums boost all farm families' standard of living."