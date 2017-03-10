Lotus Foods Introduces Rice Delights

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Lotus Foods introduced Organic Rice Delights, a better-for-you version of marshmallow rice treats. These snacks are made with organic brown, red and black rice sourced from small family farms using climate-friendly methods that yield more rice with less water and less work for women.

"The Rice Delights are part of Lotus Foods' continued reinvention of popular favorites with healthier ingredients, innovative flavors, and focus on sustainability," says Caryl Levine, Lotus Foods Co-Founder/Co-CEO. "We had such success with our Rice Crackers. We want to continue to give consumers options for healthier, more responsible snacking."

Lotus Foods Rice Delights are vegan and gluten-free, and sweetened with organic coconut nectar. They are an excellent source of fiber with 6-grams per serving, and are very low in sodium. The three flavors include: Lemon Ginger, Chocolate Coconut and Matcha Mint. Launching in June 2017, Rice Delights will be available with a SRP of $1.99.

The organic rice used in the Rice Delights is sourced from farmers using More Crop Per Drop ecological practices like the System of Rice Intensification, which regenerates soils and biodiversity, reduces water used to irrigate rice, cuts greenhouse gas emissions and lightens women's workloads. Lotus Foods organic premiums boost farm families' standard of living. You too can Do The Rice Thing!