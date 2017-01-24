Lotus Foods to Promote Climate- and Women-Smart Rice Production

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Lotus Foods, which specializes in rice varietals that are grown more sustainably on small family farms, is introducing its specialty Jasmine and Basmati Rice in new 30 oz. packaging.

"Consumers will have more volume at a reduced price per ounce," says Lotus Foods co-founder and co-CEO Caryl Levine. "But more importantly, it is the first-ever offering in the U.S. of Dehraduni, the 'Mother of All Basmati Rice' – a true heritage varietal. And our Jasmine Rice is Phka Malis from Cambodia, awarded 'World's Best Rice' for three consecutive years!"

Both the Dehraduni Basmati and Jasmine Rice are certified organic and fair trade, and will be available as whole grain brown and milled white rice. The rice has evolved locally and lacks any formal crop improvement, company officials say. With More Crop Per Drop practices local farmers are able to increase yields without the need for expensive hybrids and agrochemicals.

"This is a win-win for all," Levine says. "Organic and fair trade premiums will improve farmers' incomes and provide strong incentives to keep this beloved rice in production, and consumers can enjoy these special grains."

Both the Jasmine Rice and Basmati Rice are grown using More Crop Per Drop practices, which save water and seed, and reduce women's work and methane emissions. "As rice importers, we have a responsibility to create incentives for producers who are saving water and adopting climate-smart methods, and we need to educate consumers about these issues," says Ken Lee, also co-founder and co-CEO. "The reality is that we urgently need to change how rice is grown."