Love Beets Introduces Beet Powder

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Love Beets is growing its product offering with 100 percent pure Beet Powder.

Love Beets' Beet Powder is made from 100 percent beets, contains no additives or preservatives, has zero grams of added sugar, and is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Beet powder delivers the nutritional benefits of beets without any of the peeling, cooking, or juicing. It can be stirred directly into a cup of water, or added to smoothies, yogurt, sauces, baked goods, oatmeal, homemade pastas, and more.

Beets have long been touted for their health benefits and the dietary nitrates found in beets convert to nitric oxide in the body, which can help promote heart health, healthy circulation, and stamina and endurance. For those who are looking for more pack in their punch, consuming just one tablespoon of Love Beets' Beet Powder is the equivalent of eating three medium-sized beets.

Not only an innovative addition to their line, Love Beets' Beet Powder is also a way to utilize the entire beet crop, company officials say. Beets that are not in the ideal size range for their other products are dehydrated and then milled into the beet powder, resulting in overall less waste. The powder is made from U.S.-grown beets and is produced in the United States – another added benefit to consumers.

"We're thrilled to launch another product that maintains our commitment to providing healthy and convenient items," says George Shropshire, vice president of Love Beets. "It's also amazing that we're able to do it in a way that's making us even more efficient and economical. It's a win-win for everyone."