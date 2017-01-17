METTLER TOLEDO Introduces Line of Shipping and Postal Scales

By Rebekah Marcarelli

METTLER TOLEDO introduced a new, affordable family of shipping scales, the BC scales. The BC scales provide superior reliability, flexible communication and added-value applications for retail shipping stores, post office counters, corporate mail rooms, sorting stations, warehouse shipping docks and warehouse packing stations.

The new BC Scales also offer enhanced capabilities with the latest technology. The new BC scales provide the same reliability and ease of use as the original PS scale, with many advanced features that offer high flexibility at a low price.

Benefits of the BC Scales include: easy installation with Boot Up Wizard for easily configuring of generic scale models without the cost of a service technician or calibration; intuitive interface makes it easy to use the many options available for better scale performance; global reach with easy selection of multiple languages and various global approvals; flexible configuration for customized settings; multiple communications options, including Serial, USB, Virtual Serial and Keyboard Wedge as standard. They also have optional Ethernet and Bluetooth capabilities.

In addition, the BC scales offer added-value applications for better process control and reduced shipping costs. The scales offer other modes tailored for retail applications, packing companies that send bulk mail and more. The BC scales provide great value for shipping and postal applications with the newest technology, feature-rich capabilities, and the same rugged and reliable operation as the PS scale.