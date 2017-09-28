Magic Words in an LTO Description

Did someone say “bacon”?

Foodservice operations at grocery can take a cue from restaurants to engage consumers and use a greater array of ingredients and flavors without changing their main menu through limited-time offerings, or LTOs.

According to Technomic’s Canadian MenuSurf survey, consumers say they order limited-time offers based on the name and description of the item, including evocative words like “bacon” and “mouthwatering.” Seasonality plays into limited-time menu items and offers, something that can help elevate innovation and interest during the upcoming holiday season.

