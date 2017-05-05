Mann Packing Adds Bacon Maple Brussels Flavor to Nourish Bowl Line

By Natalie Taylor

Mann Packing has launched a new flavor in its popular Nourish Bowls line: Bacon Maple Brussels (U.S.) and Bacon Maple Delight (Canada). The new bowl joins Monterey Risotto, Sesame Sriracha, Southwest Chipotle and Cauli-Rice Curry in the award-winning line of single-serve warm meals.

As the only warm veggie-based meal kits in the market, the new Bacon Maple Brussels bowl expands the Nourish Bowls line with a fresh twist on a traditional favorite. The new bowl is complete with nutrient-rich Brussels sprouts, kale and kohlrabi, along with real bacon and a sweet maple glaze.

Mann’s Nourish Bowls are packed with vegetables like butternut squash, sweet potato, cauliflower rice and sugar snap peas. The bowls are easy to prepare, low in calories and highly customizable. Nourish Bowls appeal to a wide demographic and, since launching a year ago, have gained more than 28,000 points of distribution across North America.

“Nourish Bowls are perfect for consumers looking for quick, convenient, and healthy meal solutions; they can be used on-the-go or to supplement meals without sacrificing flavor or freshness,” says Gina Nucci, Mann’s director of corporate marketing. “The usage ideas for Nourish Bowls are endless. Our first bowl featuring real bacon pairs perfectly with Brussels sprouts and is sure to be a consumer favorite.”