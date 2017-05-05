Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Mann Packing Adds Bacon Maple Brussels Flavor to Nourish Bowl Line

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

Mann Packing has launched a new flavor in its popular Nourish Bowls line: Bacon Maple Brussels (U.S.) and Bacon Maple Delight (Canada). The new bowl joins Monterey Risotto, Sesame Sriracha, Southwest Chipotle and Cauli-Rice Curry in the award-winning line of single-serve warm meals.

As the only warm veggie-based meal kits in the market, the new Bacon Maple Brussels bowl expands the Nourish Bowls line with a fresh twist on a traditional favorite. The new bowl is complete with nutrient-rich Brussels sprouts, kale and kohlrabi, along with real bacon and a sweet maple glaze.

Mann’s Nourish Bowls are packed with vegetables like butternut squash, sweet potato, cauliflower rice and sugar snap peas. The bowls are easy to prepare, low in calories and highly customizable. Nourish Bowls appeal to a wide demographic and, since launching a year ago, have gained more than 28,000 points of distribution across North America.

“Nourish Bowls are perfect for consumers looking for quick, convenient, and healthy meal solutions; they can be used on-the-go or to supplement meals without sacrificing flavor or freshness,” says Gina Nucci, Mann’s director of corporate marketing. “The usage ideas for Nourish Bowls are endless. Our first bowl featuring real bacon pairs perfectly with Brussels sprouts and is sure to be a consumer favorite.”

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Potandon Produce's Fresh Potato Season Begins in May

Ralphs Unveils HemisFares Brand Inspired by International Foods

Perdue Expands NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER Poultry into Mainstream Grocery, Foodservice

Duda Farm Fresh Foods Celebrates Heart Health Month

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Walmart Opens 100th Training Academy in the U.S.

ThinkThin Partners with Warner Bros. Pictures Wonder Woman

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags