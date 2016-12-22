Mann Packing Launches Holiday Girlfriends Guide for Moms and Online Promotions

By Lindsey Wojcik

Mann Packing has launched its most recent Girlfriends Guide for Moms. The holiday edition is available free on the company’s website and focuses on easy and delicious seasonal recipes using its Culinary Cuts line of specialty vegetables.

“Moms and Milennials alike will be pleasantly surprised to find how convenient these veggies are to prepare and how easy it is to add them to traditional recipes,” says Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing at Mann’s. “We want people to think differently about eating healthy during the holidays, and with our Culinary Cuts and new Girlfriends Guide of select recipes, consumers get meal solutions when they need it most.”

Recipes in the holiday-inspired guide feature Mann’s pre-packaged and ready-to-eat Culinary Cuts which include Sweet Potato Ribbons, Butternut Squash Zig Zags, Cauliflower Cauliettes, Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Broccoli Clovers.

The company recently partnered with social media influencers Simply Stacie and Ginger Casa to host a healthy holiday cooking-themed Twitter party and ran a Pin-to-Win contest with more than 1,400 participants and an Instagram contest with 80 entries.

Online promotions for Culinary Cuts are accessible via Mann’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and by using the hash tag #CulinaryCuts.