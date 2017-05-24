Mars Chocolate North America, Wrigley Unveil Over 30 Product Innovations

By Rebekah Marcarelli

At the National Confectioners Association (NCA) Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago this week, Mars Chocolate North America and Wrigley will share a unified vision of driving growth for customers through three key areas: product innovations, effective activations and selling strategies. Taking center stage at the booth are several new flavor extensions to brands including: Extra Chewy Mints, 5 Gum Mega Packs, M&M'S Caramel Chocolate Candies, M&M'S White Chocolate Candies, Skittles and Starburst Sweet Heat, SNICKERS & Hazelnut Bar and TWIX Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars.

"This year we're launching more than 30 new products and packs that offer a range of choices to meet consumer preferences," says Timothy LeBel, president of sales for Mars Chocolate North America. "Our new products deliver on several key industry trends, including focusing on transparency and choice, offering the opportunity to indulge in moderation, and meeting consumers' desire for fun and functional gum and mints as well as new formats and flavors in chocolate. We're tapping into consumer trends and producing surprising twists and experiences from our most popular brands."

In addition to product innovations, Wrigley and Mars Chocolate will unveil new selling strategies aimed at driving sales for retailers. "We're looking within and even beyond our category to not only understand what innovations will resonate with consumers, but also to truly understand the way they shop for those products," says Edward Taylor, vice president of U.S. sales and operations for Wrigley. "Helping our partners maximize opportunities is a top priority for us and to expand on the success of our Transaction Zone Vision program, we'll be highlighting a variety of new shopper behavior findings from our Path-to-Purchase research at this year's show, as well as sharing online insights."

Based on shopper insights, Mars Chocolate and Wrigley also developed engaging, results-driven consumer activations for retailers that will motivate shopping for confectionery. Programs for 2017 include the "Chew to a Better You" campaign to encourage consumers to incorporate sugar-free gum into their health and wellness routine; the M&M'S Brand NASCAR sponsorship; a "Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" promotion with M&M'S, Skittles and Starburst brands; and the 2017 SNICKERS and Skittles NFL Fantasy Lineup with NFL-themed packaging.

New items Mars Chocolate will display at the NCA Sweets and Snacks Expo include:

M&M'S Caramel Chocolate Candies. This innovative treat features a delectable combination of rich, milk chocolate with a smooth caramel center –- and is coated in the world-famous colorful candy shell. (May 2017, $1.09-$1.39 for 1.41-ounce Singles, $1.69-$1.99 for 2.83-ounce Share Size, $2.99-$3.99 for 9.9-ounce Sharing Size SUP)

TWIX Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars feature the classic crunchy shortbread TWIX cookie covered in golden caramel, enrobed in rich dark chocolate. (May 2017, $.99 - $1.09 for 1.79-ounce Single, $1.69-$1.79 for 3.02-ounce 4 to Go)

goodnessKNOWS snack squares will feature a new logo & packaging refresh that will begin to roll out spring 2017. The new design will help make it easier for consumers to identify which flavor speaks most to them on their snack journey. (May 2017 $1.59 - $1.99 for 1.2-ounce singles, $4.99-$6.99 for a five-pack carton)

MALTESERS Bite-Size Candies. As the No. 1 bite-sized brand in the U.K., this treat features light, crispy, airy centers, dipped in smooth chocolate. (January 2017, SRP: $1.09-$1.39 for 1.3-ounce Singles; $1.00-$1.70 for 3.0-ounce Theater Box; $1.80-$2.40 for 3.52-ounce Peg Bag; $4.99-$5.99 for 14.5-ounce Tub; $9.48-$9.99 for 31.0-ounce Tub)

SNICKERS & Hazelnut Bar satisfies with everything consumers love about SNICKERS -– peanuts, caramel and nougat covered in milk chocolate—with the addition of delicious hazelnuts. (December 2016, $.99–$1.09 for 1.76-ounce Single, $1.69-$1.79 for 3.23-ounce 2 to Go)

M&M'S White Chocolate is a delicious new, year-round offering that features creamy white chocolate enclosed in a colorful candy shell. (May 2017, $1.09-$1.39 for 1.50-ounce Single)

M&M'S Strawberry Nut Chocolate Candies (Limited Edition) are part of M&M'S Get Nutty program, where consumers are encouraged to take a selfie with their favorite M&M'S Brand flavor and submit on social channels with the #GetNuttyWithM hashtag for a chance to win prizes. This treat features a crunchy peanut covered in strawberry-flavored milk chocolate, enclosed in a colorful candy shell. (March 2017, $1.69-$1.99 for 3.27-ounce Share Size and $4.69-$4.99 for 18.4-ounce Family Size SUP)

DOVE Fruit Mixed Berries Dipped in DOVE Dark Chocolate. Featuring strawberries, blueberries and cranberries, this new flavor variety is the perfect combination of real fruit and America's No. 1 DOVE® Dark Chocolate. (December 2016, $3.99-$4.29 for 5.5-ounce SUP)

DOVE Fruit Dark Chocolate Cherry & Sea Salt Almond. Building on the popular DOVE Fruit Cherry –- which was a top seller last year -– this new offering combines real cherries with the No. 1 nut in America -- almonds. (December 2016, $3.99-$4.29 for 5.5-ounce SUP)

DOVE® Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate. Peanut butter is paired with the No. 1 solid dark chocolate in the U.S. — DOVE Dark Chocolate, putting a silky-smooth twist on this familiar classic combination. (April 2017 $4.09-$4.79 for 7.94-ounce laydown bag)

TWIX® White Chocolate Cookie Bars feature two crunchy cookie bars covered with smooth caramel and enrobed in creamy white chocolate. (December 2017, $0.99-$1.09 for a 1.79-ounce Single, $1.69-$1.79 for 2.64-ounce 2 to Go, $3.49-$4.99 for FUN SIZE Medium Bag)

M&M'S Brand Ice Cream Bars. Each individually wrapped bar features chopped M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candies inside reduced fat vanilla ice cream, all smothered in creamy milk chocolate. (December 2016, SRP $1.79 for a 2.64-ounce single and $3.99 for a box of six 1.63-ounce bars)

COMBOS Stuffed Snacks — New Logo & Package Design. A bold new logo and packaging for COMBOS Snacks will grab consumers in-store, beginning in fall 2017. The simplified design will stand out on-shelf and engage shoppers, while the food imagery will drive appetite appeal and purchase.

New Items for Halloween 2017 include: M&M'S Brand White Pumpkin Pie Candies; a "Spooky Chocolate Variety Mix" bag filled with 150 pieces; a Chocolate & Sugar Variety Mix Bag with 170 pieces; and MALTESERS FUN SIZE in a medium bag.

Christmas 2017 new offerings include: CELEBRATIONS Brand Bottle filled with individually wrapped miniatures of BOUNTY, DOVE, MILKY WAY, SNICKERS and TWIX brands; M&M'S Caramel in the red and green colors of the season; DOVE Brand PROMISES®Silky Smooth Milk Chocolate Mint Cookie Gifts; and a four-pack of M&M'S Brand Minis Milk Chocolate Candies in tubes.

The Valentine's Day 2018 Line Up includes: M&M'S Brand Caramel Chocolate Candies Cupid's Mix, M&M'S Brand Triple Chocolate Candies Cupid's Mix, DOVE Brand Silky Smooth Assorted Chocolates Premium Extra Large Heart Tin, FUN SIZE Chocolate & Sugar Valentine Exchange Bag (30 Pieces), and DOVE Brand PROMISES® Silky Smooth Milk Chocolate & Dark Chocolate Swirl Hearts.

New items that Wrigley will unveil at the 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo include: