Matcha Love Introduces Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Matcha LOVE will unveil new Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, at the ITO EN booth #1562. The new product will begin shipping to retailers nationwide in March 2017.

A first for the brand, the convenient matcha powder allows both novice and bonafide green tea drinkers to reap the energy boost of whole-leaf green tea, without the fuss of steeping or brewing methods. The product is made with a pure blend of 100 percent Japanese matcha and sugar.

“Matcha madness is here to stay and is anticipated to make an even bigger presence this year, so we’re thrilled to offer a convenient and approachable way for anyone to enjoy matcha just like they would at an expensive coffeehouse, right in their own kitchens,” said Rona Tison, senior vice president of corporate relations for ITO EN (North America) INC. “Crafted with authentically harvested, 100 percent whole-leaf green tea leaves, our Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix allows tea lovers of every level to experience the restorative powers of matcha in a warm latte or cold smoothie, and is welcomed as a strong addition to our existing line of finely-milled teas.”

Celebrating a modern take an on ancient ritual, Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix is made with whole-leaf Japanese green tea leaves that are traditionally cultivated in Japan using time-honored farming techniques. This includes a critical shaded growth period, allowing the plant roots to draw vital nutrients into the tea leaf prior to harvest before the leaves are finely milled into a satiny powder.

The release of Matcha LOVE Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix comes in unison with the brand’s newly launched “Stay Grounded” campaign. A first for the company, the Stay Grounded initiative focuses on matcha LOVE’s honest process of green tea cultivation, and products that provide sustained energy while promoting a state of calm alertness and balance in everyday life. Matcha LOVE Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix is a vitalizing swap for coffee and energy drinks, and is a versatile no-fuss powder that can also be blended into an energy-packed green smoothie or smoothie bowl, yogurt or a matcha dessert. Matcha LOVE Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix is available in resealable 8-ounce packages.

The product joins the brand’s extensive line of whole-leaf green tea products, including ceremonial and culinary powders, as well as ready-to-drink matcha shots and iced teas. Matcha LOVE is available at natural food stores and specialty supermarkets nationwide.