Maxwell House Launches New Customizable Coffee Line

By Natalie Taylor

Maxwell House has launched MAX by Maxwell House, a new customizable coffee line featuring MAX Boost, which allows consumers to customize the amount of caffeine in their coffee—up to 1.75 times more caffeine than an average cup of Arabica coffee—without affecting the taste or way it is prepared, according to company officials. The brand also features MAX Indulge, a line of coffee and cocoa blends including Mocha, Mocha & Salted Caramel and Mocha & S’mores.

“Younger consumers love the taste of coffee, but are looking to other beverage categories for functional benefits to address their different needs throughout the day,” says Luke Cole, director of marketing, coffee, The Kraft Heinz Co. “MAX by Maxwell House meets the needs of consumers who lead busy lifestyles—whether that’s a cup of MAX Boost to help you get through the afternoon or a delicious tasting MAX Indulge to end your day.”

MAX by Maxwell House is available now at grocers and mass merchandise retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.29 for roast, ground and soluble coffee, and $7.99 for Keurig K Cups.