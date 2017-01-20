McCormick & Company Debuts 17 New Products

By Rebekah Marcarelli

McCormick & Company is launching a range of new products. The 17 new products answer consumer demand to explore regions through taste, while still offering ease and simplicity in the form of quick marinades, baking mixes and sauces.

"Beyond spicy or tangy, consumers want to experience the authentic flavors of places like Hawaii, New Orleans and Brazil," said Virginia Jordan, McCormick vice president of marketing. "Our new products make it easy to enjoy these tastes at home, whether adding a splash of Cajun Hot Sauce to fried chicken or marinating steak in our Korean BBQ marinade."

The new lineup includes McCormick Grill Mates, which are inspired byHawaiian cuisine taking over the mainland, churrascarias and Korean BBQ. these new Grill Mates liquid marinades, mixes and seasonings allow grillers to add flavors they enjoy at restaurants to cook-out staples this spring and summer, company officials say.

The new flavors include: Korean BBQ Marinade Mix; Hawaiian Woodfire Grill Marinade; Smokehouse Mesquite Marinade; Garlic, Herb & Wine Marinade; Brazilian Steakhouse Seasoning; Bacon Chipotle Seasoning; and Southwest Chipotle Burger Sauce Mix-In

Stubb's: New seasoning mixes were specially created to flavor different types of meat – from pork to steak and chicken – with a Texas-inspired taste. The seasonings include: Beef Marinade Mix – Soy, Garlic and Red Pepper; Texas Steakhouse Marinade Mix – Ancho Chili and Garlic; Chicken Marinade Mix – Citrus and Onion; and Pork Marinade Mix – Chili, Lime and Ginger.

Zatarain's first-ever hot sauce is made with aged red peppers, Cajun spices and big chunks of garlic. And, new mixes for flaky biscuits and crumbly cornbread are made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The lineup includes: Cajun Hot Sauce; Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix; Cheddar Jalapeño Cornbread Mix; Honey Butter Cornbread Mix; Buttermilk Biscuit Mix; and Cilantro Lime Rice.