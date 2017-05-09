Mediterra Introduces Two Savory Bars

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Mediterra has added two new Savory flavors to its nutrition bar line: Kale, Apple, Quinoa & Almonds and Kale, Pomegranate, Quinoa & Almonds. Like Mediterra’s other Savory bars, these new flavors are all natural, non-GMO, Gluten-Free, certified Kosher, dairy-free, vegan, low in calories and contain less than three grams of sugar. The SRP is $1.99.

“Many people are tired of sweet flavors and don’t want sugar in their food,” says Telemaque Lavidas, founder of Mediterra. “Consumers, buyers, registered dietitians and the media have all responded with accolades to our Savory bars so we’ve created additional flavors to meet their demands. Mediterra bars are an ideal, substantive and convenient snack.”

The new Savory bars also contain nuts, herbs, protein-rich pea crisps, and olive oil. Each Savory Bar weighs 1.23 ounces, has five grams of fiber and six grams of protein.

In addition to the Kale/Apple and Kale/Pomegranate, Mediterra recently introduced two new Yogurt & Oat flavors: Lemon & Walnuts and Fig & Almonds. Like the original, the new delicious Yogurt & Oat bars are bottom covered with yogurt-style coating, 1.6 ounces, all-natural, non-GMO, Gluten-Free, certified Kosher and contain six grams of protein. The MSRP is $1.99.

“With Mediterra bars you can see the healthful ingredients in the bar and you know what you’re eating,” says Lavidas. “There are no surprises, no guilt, just satisfaction.”