Mediterra Introduces Two Yogurt & Oat Nutrition Bars

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Mediterra added two new Yogurt & Oat flavors: Lemon & Walnuts and Fig & Almonds. With these new flavors, Mediterra now offers four Yogurt & Oat bars that also include Cherry & Pistachio and Apricot & Pistachio.

Like the original, the new Yogurt & Oat bars are bottom covered with yogurt-style coating, 1.6 ounces, all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, certified kosher and contain six grams of protein. The MSRP is $1.99.

"These new flavors also adhere to the Mediterranean Diet, considered by experts to be one of the healthiest ways to eat," says Telemaque Lavidas, founder of Mediterra. "Like all Mediterra nutrition bars, the new Yogurt & Oat bars will fundamentally change a person's idea of a snack bar as they are loaded with fiber, nutrients and vitamins instead of complex sugars and saturated fats."

Mediterra is also known for creating "Savory Bars." All the Mediterra Savory Bars are low in calories, and have less than three grams of sugar. Savory flavors include: Sundried Tomato & Basil, Black Olives & Walnuts, Bell Peppers & Green Olives, and Kale & Pumpkin Seeds.