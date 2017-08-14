Meyer Natural Foods Introduces Antibiotic-Free Pork

By Natalie Taylor

Meyer Natural Foods has added premium, natural and antibiotic-free pork cuts to its product line, available to retailers, food service companies and restaurants.

“The protein industry has, for the most part, been dominated by beef and poultry, but given consumers’ growing interest in and demand for pork, the time was right for us to add an antibiotic-free pork option for customers,” says Bob Meyer, founder and owner of Meyer Natural Foods. “We aim to stay on trend with food customer and consumer needs, and adding new products like antibiotic-free pork gives us the ability to be a one-stop shop for quality meats.”

Bred with Duroc heritage, Meyer Natural Pork boasts superior marbling and a rich and robust flavor. The pigs are raised on a vegetarian diet in a crate-free environment and without the use of antibiotics, which also contributes to the pork’s consistent, delicious taste.

Meyer Natural Pork is available in both primals for custom cuts and in retail case-ready cuts like St. Louis-style spareribs, tenderloin, chops and roasts, which can go straight from the store to the consumer’s grill or oven.

Meyer Natural Foods’ product suite includes Meyer Natural Angus, Laura’s Lean Beef, Dakota Grass-Fed Beef and Local Harvest.