Michael Foods Launches New Product Lineup

By Natalie Taylor

Michael Foods, parent company of Crystal Farms Cheese and Simply Potatoes, has launched four new products with an eye toward healthy entrees and snacks.

“The new lineup of products fit into our strategy of continued innovation, while meeting our customers’ increasing need for healthy, fast, easy options,” says Meredith Tutterow, vice president of consumer brands.

New to the Michael Foods brands, Ready, Egg, go! is a natural, fresh protein snack with 18-21 grams of protein, and is the only mainstream snack product containing an individually packaged hard-boiled egg. Ready, Egg, go! protein snacks come in four varieties:

Hard-Boiled Egg with Pistachios & Cheddar Cheese

Hard-Boiled Egg with Cashews & Gouda Cheese

Hard-Boiled Egg with Roasted Peanuts & Colby Jack Cheese

Hard-Boiled Egg with Almonds & White Cheddar Cheese

Simply Skinny Mashed Potatoes is a new addition to the Simply Potatoes line up and comes in two varieties: Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper and Roasted Garlic & Sea Salt. Simply Skinny Mashed Potatoes is made with fresh, never frozen potatoes that contain 40 percent less fat than traditional mashed potatoes and is ready to serve in five minutes.

Also new to the Simply Potatoes line, Simply Potatoes Sweet Diced contains fewer calories, higher fiber content and more vitamins than regular potatoes.

Crystal Farms Cheese added Cracked Black Pepper Cheddar to its lineup of cheese offerings. Cracked Black Pepper Cheddar, which is available in shreds, slices and chunks, offers a kick of pepper flavor to traditional cheddar.