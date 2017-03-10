Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails Launches Tropical-Inspired Flavor

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Austin-based beverage company, Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails, launched of its newest flavor, Mango, the first flavor addition since the company launched in 2016. The new Mango Mighty Swell delivers a taste of the tropics with sweet, ripe fruit balanced with slightly tangy citrus notes along with fragrant floral aromatics, company officials say.

Just like the current offerings — grapefruit, peach, and lemon — from Mighty Swell, the new Mango-flavored cocktails are made with premium ingredients including real fruit juice and pure cane sugar. They are then carbonated to create a distinctive cocktail with five percent alcohol by volume. The cocktails do not contain high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, sodium benzoate, or food dyes.

"As the popularity and prevalence of mango in the U.S. continues to grow, we are excited to bring this refreshing, tropical-inspired new flavor to the Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails lineup," says Jason Bronstad, president of Mighty Swell. "New Mango Mighty Swell is delicious out of the can, over ice or as a base for an exotic cocktail. Its signature portability means you can enjoy it at the beach, pool, golf course or other places bottles can't go."