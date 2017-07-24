Mondelēz International Launches Véa Snack Portfolio

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Mondelēz International launched Véa, a new snack portfolio that promises real ingredients and unique combinations crafted from globally inspired recipes.

The snacks combine ingredients like sweet potato, butternut squash and quinoa and contain no artificial colors or flavors. The line is also non-GMO Project Verified.

"From product inception to recipe development, each step of the Véa journey has been driven by the needs of 'food explorers,' those seeking new experiences in all aspects of their life, including adventures in food," said Jason Levine, vice president of marketing, Mondelēz International. "With Véa, we stepped outside of our traditional innovation model and introduced an entirely new snack option with authenticity, speed and a global mindset."

Véa is available in three formats and six different recipes:

Véa Seed Crackers: Available in Greek Hummus with Olive Oil flavor with ingredients such as chickpeas and sunflower seeds, and Mexican Garden Herbs variety with ingredients such as sunflower seeds, black beans and herbs.

Available in Greek Hummus with Olive Oil flavor with ingredients such as chickpeas and sunflower seeds, and Mexican Garden Herbs variety with ingredients such as sunflower seeds, black beans and herbs. Véa World Crisps: Available in Tuscan Herbs with Roasted Garlicflavor with ingredients such as pearl barley, and Andean Quinoa and Spices variety with ingredients such as quinoa sourced from the Andes and cayenne pepper.

Available in Tuscan Herbs with Roasted Garlicflavor with ingredients such as pearl barley, and Andean Quinoa and Spices variety with ingredients such as quinoa sourced from the Andes and cayenne pepper. Véa Mini Crunch Bars: Available in Thai Coconut flavor with ingredients such as coconut and sweet potato, and Peruvian Sweet Potato variety with ingredients such as sweet potatoes sourced from Peru and brown rice.

Véa is working with like-minded partners to create its Find Your Way to Real campaign aimed at reaching the well-being-focused millennial.

From Véa's T.V. creative that celebrates globally-inspired ingredients, to the targeted media partnerships with key players like Mic and INSIDER, to the like-minded social influencers who will encourage their audiences to find their way to real, the 360 marketing approach is deeply rooted in consumer insights and centered around authenticity.

"The Véa brand team embraced Mondelēz International's fearless marketing mantra to employ unconventional approaches, ask bold questions and come up with innovative solutions," said Levine. "And with exploration and discovery guiding our way, Véa has become just that – a brand committed to the authentic way it was created. You'll see that in every aspect of the Find Your Way to Real marketing campaign."

The Véa portfolio can be found in the cracker aisle at major supermarkets, drug stores and select natural retailers nationwide.