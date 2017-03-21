Edit ModuleShow Tags
Morinaga America Debuts Hi-Chew Spring Mix

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Morinaga America debuted a limited edition Hi-Chew Spring Mix bag, which offers three flavors—Strawberry, Green Apple and Mango. 

Made with real fruit juices and purees, the chews reveal flavors and classic pastel colors to go with Easter-themed eats and décor. 

"We want fans of all ages to enjoy the new Spring Mix bag during this special time of year, especially as they're spending time with family for Easter," says Norio Otsuki, chief operating officer of Morinaga America. "The spring season brings with it a sense of 'new'—new beginnings and new occasions to enjoy something sweet—and we know this mix of flavors will be a delicious addition."

The Hi-Chew Spring Mix bag (6.53 oz.) is now available in select retail stores, including Walgreens, K-Mart and more for $3.49. 

